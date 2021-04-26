Fuyao Glass America profitable in 2020 despite pandemic

According to the National Auto Dealers Association, 2020 came to a close with new-light vehicle sales of 14.46 million units, down 14.7% compared to 2019.

But automakers in the first quarter of 2021 reported generally stronger sales, despite a shortage of computer chips shuttering some U.S. plants and assembly lines.

Worldwide in 2020, Fuyao Global, on a consolidated basis, realized revenue of RMB 19.9 billion, nearly $3.1 billion, representing a decrease of 5.67% compared to 2019, and the company saw a profit before tax of nearly RMB 3.2 billion (more than $493 million), a decrease of 3.76% from 2019.

In 2019, Fuyao Glass America saw a net profit of just over $9.7 million in 2019, down from a net profit of $24.5 million that FGA recorded in 2018.

In a text Monday morning, Jeff Liu, president and chief executive of Fuyao Glass America, confirmed that the company was profitable last year. He said the company is hiring now and is looking for help from college students this summer.

Fuyao Global says it is the second biggest glass manufacturer in the world and the largest in China.