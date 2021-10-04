GE lands NASA investment on Dayton-tested hybrid propulsion system

The hybrid electric technology will be flight-tested with a modified Saab 340B testbed and GE’s CT7-9B turboshaft engines.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with NASA to take hybrid electric aircraft engines out of our test labs and into the sky, bringing more sustainable technology solutions to commercial aviation as quickly as possible,” Mohamed Ali, vice president of engineering for GE Aviation, said in a release.

GE says hybrid electric propulsion technologies save fuel and optimize engine performance. The company aims for its products to have net zero emissions by 2050 and hybrid electric engines will help achieve this target.

“By taking these concepts to flight, NASA and its partners will accelerate the transition of EAP [Electrified Aircraft Propulsion] technologies into commercial products and be a catalyst for economic growth,” said Robert Pearce, associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.