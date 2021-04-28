Gem City Market sets grand opening for May 12

“We built this moment together,” Sellassie said. “The community’s fingerprint is in throughout [the market].”

The market, located at 324 Salem Ave., already has stocked shelves and coolers, but supporters say they need just a little more time to prepare to open its doors to shoppers.

In the coming weeks, staff will continue to stock shelves and review surveys and emails to make sure the market is carrying items shoppers want.

Years of hard work are finally paying off, and the market is a major victory in the battle against food deserts in west and northwest Dayton, supporters say.

About 19,000 residents live within a mile and a half of the Gem City Market, and the food co-op will greatly reduce their travel time to get groceries, market board members say.

The market has about 8,000 square feet of retail space. The building also has a community space, community kitchen and a health clinic area.