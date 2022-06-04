Get to know some notable valedictorians and salutatorians in the Dayton area

Combined Shape Caption Fairborn High School Salutatorian Keiana Briscoe is planning to attend Central State University in the fall to pursue a degree in biological sciences. During high school she was involved in the music program through marching band and pep band, in which she played the flute. She plans to continue her honors education in college and is excited to exit high school to begin the collegiate experience. Courtesy of Fairborn High School. Combined Shape Caption Fairborn High School Salutatorian Keiana Briscoe is planning to attend Central State University in the fall to pursue a degree in biological sciences. During high school she was involved in the music program through marching band and pep band, in which she played the flute. She plans to continue her honors education in college and is excited to exit high school to begin the collegiate experience. Courtesy of Fairborn High School.

Combined Shape Caption Katie Grace Weddle, daughter of Chris and Laura Weddle, has been named the co-salutatorian of the Miami East High School Class of 2022. Katie is a member of the National Honor Society, concert band, jazz band, and marching band, as well as a participant in the Ohio science fair for four years. She has also been the leader of the Miami East Birding Club for the elementary for the past two years. Additionally, she has helped her community by being a junior volunteer and extern at the Brukner Nature Center. She is currently working as an intern at Brukner. After graduation, Katie plans to attend Otterbein University to major in zoo and conservation science. Courtesy of Miami East High School. Combined Shape Caption Katie Grace Weddle, daughter of Chris and Laura Weddle, has been named the co-salutatorian of the Miami East High School Class of 2022. Katie is a member of the National Honor Society, concert band, jazz band, and marching band, as well as a participant in the Ohio science fair for four years. She has also been the leader of the Miami East Birding Club for the elementary for the past two years. Additionally, she has helped her community by being a junior volunteer and extern at the Brukner Nature Center. She is currently working as an intern at Brukner. After graduation, Katie plans to attend Otterbein University to major in zoo and conservation science. Courtesy of Miami East High School.

Combined Shape Caption Zy’Aire Parker. Salutatorian, Troy Christian High School Zy’Aire Parker, daughter of Bryant and Saundra Parker, will be attending the University of Indianapolis this fall where she will major in mechanical engineering and minor in biotechnology and business. She will also play on the women’s soccer team at university. Parker hopes to use her degree to create tools and machinery for doctors, specifically physical therapists. While at Troy Christian, Parker has been active in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, the Math Department as a teacher assistant, mission trip to the Dominican Republic and varsity women’s soccer. Her achievements include National Honor Society President and Presidential Scholarship, as well as her recognition in the area of women’s soccer as Team Captain, HS All-Conference, All-Area, All-State Soccer, and Soccer Player of the Year (Metro Buckeye Conference). Parker has also devoted time to AWANA, her church’s nursery care, Bible Blitz (sharing the gospel with inner-city kids), Target Dayton, Dayton Strong, LIVE-IT (mission work in Tenn.) and Riverside Soccer. Courtesy of Troy Christian High School. Combined Shape Caption Zy’Aire Parker. Salutatorian, Troy Christian High School Zy’Aire Parker, daughter of Bryant and Saundra Parker, will be attending the University of Indianapolis this fall where she will major in mechanical engineering and minor in biotechnology and business. She will also play on the women’s soccer team at university. Parker hopes to use her degree to create tools and machinery for doctors, specifically physical therapists. While at Troy Christian, Parker has been active in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, the Math Department as a teacher assistant, mission trip to the Dominican Republic and varsity women’s soccer. Her achievements include National Honor Society President and Presidential Scholarship, as well as her recognition in the area of women’s soccer as Team Captain, HS All-Conference, All-Area, All-State Soccer, and Soccer Player of the Year (Metro Buckeye Conference). Parker has also devoted time to AWANA, her church’s nursery care, Bible Blitz (sharing the gospel with inner-city kids), Target Dayton, Dayton Strong, LIVE-IT (mission work in Tenn.) and Riverside Soccer. Courtesy of Troy Christian High School.

Combined Shape Caption Kaitlyn Holp is one of the valedictorians for Brookville High School. Holp, daughter of Jason and Jenny Holp, will be attending Cedarville University in the fall pursuing a degree in psychology. During her time at Brookville High School, Holp was Student Body Vice President, President of Shades of Blue, Secretary of National Honor Society, Student Council, Relay for Life and Hope Squad member. She also played varsity volleyball, was recently crowned Prom Queen and played the lead role of the spring musical Freaky Friday. Outside of school, Holp sings with The Ridge Church worship team and at other local events. She even had the honor of singing the National Anthem at the Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Dragons game. Courtesy of Brookville High School. Combined Shape Caption Kaitlyn Holp is one of the valedictorians for Brookville High School. Holp, daughter of Jason and Jenny Holp, will be attending Cedarville University in the fall pursuing a degree in psychology. During her time at Brookville High School, Holp was Student Body Vice President, President of Shades of Blue, Secretary of National Honor Society, Student Council, Relay for Life and Hope Squad member. She also played varsity volleyball, was recently crowned Prom Queen and played the lead role of the spring musical Freaky Friday. Outside of school, Holp sings with The Ridge Church worship team and at other local events. She even had the honor of singing the National Anthem at the Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Dragons game. Courtesy of Brookville High School.

Combined Shape Caption Samuel Hendrick is one of the salutatorians for Dayton Christian High School. Hendricks has attended Dayton Christian for his entire school career and will graduate with the class of 2022. He has had multiple areas of interest including strong academics and participating at the varsity level in Cross Country, Track, and Swimming. After graduation Sam will be attending the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Sam earned his nomination to the Naval Academy from Congressman Mike Turner who represents Ohio’s 10th congressional district. At the Academy Sam intends to pursue mechanical or nuclear engineering, as well as participate as a member of the men’s triathlon team. Upon graduation Sam will commission as an Ensign in the Navy, and would like serve his country through a career in naval aviation. Courtesy of Dayton Christian. Combined Shape Caption Samuel Hendrick is one of the salutatorians for Dayton Christian High School. Hendricks has attended Dayton Christian for his entire school career and will graduate with the class of 2022. He has had multiple areas of interest including strong academics and participating at the varsity level in Cross Country, Track, and Swimming. After graduation Sam will be attending the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Sam earned his nomination to the Naval Academy from Congressman Mike Turner who represents Ohio’s 10th congressional district. At the Academy Sam intends to pursue mechanical or nuclear engineering, as well as participate as a member of the men’s triathlon team. Upon graduation Sam will commission as an Ensign in the Navy, and would like serve his country through a career in naval aviation. Courtesy of Dayton Christian.

Combined Shape Caption Matthew Adkins, valedictorian, Dixie High School. He says, "My name is Matthew Adkins. I am a graduate from Dixie High School and the MVCTC. I have played four years of Varsity soccer and two years in track. I have been a member of the National Honor Society for four years and I am also a member of the National Technical Honor Society and FFA. At the MVCTC I participated in the Veterinary Sciences program and I have been named a Valedictorian there as well. Outside of school I am a member of the Preble County 4H where I have served as club president for two years. I was also a member of the New Lebanon Boy Scout troop where I earned my Eagle Scout Rank. This fall I will be attending the Ohio State University where I will earn my Bachelor's Degree in Animal Sciences. I hope to continue my education at Ohio State University and earn my Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine." Courtesy of Dixie High School. Combined Shape Caption Matthew Adkins, valedictorian, Dixie High School. He says, "My name is Matthew Adkins. I am a graduate from Dixie High School and the MVCTC. I have played four years of Varsity soccer and two years in track. I have been a member of the National Honor Society for four years and I am also a member of the National Technical Honor Society and FFA. At the MVCTC I participated in the Veterinary Sciences program and I have been named a Valedictorian there as well. Outside of school I am a member of the Preble County 4H where I have served as club president for two years. I was also a member of the New Lebanon Boy Scout troop where I earned my Eagle Scout Rank. This fall I will be attending the Ohio State University where I will earn my Bachelor's Degree in Animal Sciences. I hope to continue my education at Ohio State University and earn my Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine." Courtesy of Dixie High School.

Combined Shape Caption My name is Aniyah Thomas, I am 18 years old, I am a graduating senior from Jefferson High school. In my free time, I have participated in the Dayton Youth Media Collaborative Program, also known as DYMC, and the Central State Upward Bound Trio Program. I played various sports such as basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading. As a graduating senior, I am leaving high school as the salutatorian of my senior class, holding a 4.0 GPA. In addition to my high school diploma, I was able to attain my Associate Degree in Liberal Arts though the College Credit Plus Program before the 2021-2022 school year began. After high school, I plan to attend the University of Dayton, where I will be majoring in Criminal Justice with a Pre-Law track. I will be placed in a program where I can obtain my Criminal Justice bachelor’s degree and Law degree both within 5 years. After college, I will keep my options open for my career path, though I know my interest is in law. I would like to go into criminal investigation work in the field, practice law with the intent to someday run my own firm or get into a big agency such as the CIA or FBI. I hope to also own multiple businesses and travel the world. Image courtesy of Jefferson Twp. Local Schools Combined Shape Caption My name is Aniyah Thomas, I am 18 years old, I am a graduating senior from Jefferson High school. In my free time, I have participated in the Dayton Youth Media Collaborative Program, also known as DYMC, and the Central State Upward Bound Trio Program. I played various sports such as basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading. As a graduating senior, I am leaving high school as the salutatorian of my senior class, holding a 4.0 GPA. In addition to my high school diploma, I was able to attain my Associate Degree in Liberal Arts though the College Credit Plus Program before the 2021-2022 school year began. After high school, I plan to attend the University of Dayton, where I will be majoring in Criminal Justice with a Pre-Law track. I will be placed in a program where I can obtain my Criminal Justice bachelor’s degree and Law degree both within 5 years. After college, I will keep my options open for my career path, though I know my interest is in law. I would like to go into criminal investigation work in the field, practice law with the intent to someday run my own firm or get into a big agency such as the CIA or FBI. I hope to also own multiple businesses and travel the world. Image courtesy of Jefferson Twp. Local Schools

Combined Shape Caption Veronica (Ronnie) Rajotte, is a Graduate with Distiction from The Miami Valley School. She plans to attend Northeastern University to study marine science and pursue her passion for ocean conservation. Rajotte is co-president of the MVS Student Government, founder and president of the Green Club, and president of the Spanish Honor Society. For fun, Ronnie swims and participates in theater, activities she has done every year since first grade. She is scuba certified, has volunteered at the Newport Aquarium, tutored kindergarten ESL students and was recognized by Kroger as a Zero Waste Hero for starting a plastic bag recycling program at school. Ronnie was recently named a National Merit Finalist, representing the top 0.05% of PSAT test takers in the country. Courtesy of The Miami Valley School. Combined Shape Caption Veronica (Ronnie) Rajotte, is a Graduate with Distiction from The Miami Valley School. She plans to attend Northeastern University to study marine science and pursue her passion for ocean conservation. Rajotte is co-president of the MVS Student Government, founder and president of the Green Club, and president of the Spanish Honor Society. For fun, Ronnie swims and participates in theater, activities she has done every year since first grade. She is scuba certified, has volunteered at the Newport Aquarium, tutored kindergarten ESL students and was recognized by Kroger as a Zero Waste Hero for starting a plastic bag recycling program at school. Ronnie was recently named a National Merit Finalist, representing the top 0.05% of PSAT test takers in the country. Courtesy of The Miami Valley School.

Combined Shape Caption Sophia Hatton, is one of three top graduates from Stebbins High School. Mad River had not picked valedictorian and salutatorian by deadline. Hatton is the daughter of Fred and Nicole Hatton, is a current student at the prestigious San Francisco Ballet School on a full scholarship. During her last two years of high school, Sophia attended full-time ballet schools while earning her final high school credits through online Sinclair College Credit Plus courses. During her first two years of high school, Sophia participated in Orchestra and AFJROTC. She earned the silver star for her scores on the AFJROTC physical fitness test both years. Sophia is also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. During her junior year, Sophia was a finalist at the Youth American Grand Prix and ADC IBC ballet competitions where she received various scholarships to ballet summer intensives and year-round schools. Sophia spent her summers training at some of the top ballet schools in the country. Among these are Houston Ballet, the School of American Ballet in New York City, and San Francisco Ballet School, where she now trains year-round. After high school, Sophia plans to continue training at San Francisco Ballet School and work towards an online Associates degree in Business Administration at Sinclair. Within the next few years, Sophia plans to join a professional ballet company. At the same time, she will pursue a bachelor's degree in Business Administration-Finance through online courses at the University of Cincinnati. Courtesy of Mad River Local Schools. Combined Shape Caption Sophia Hatton, is one of three top graduates from Stebbins High School. Mad River had not picked valedictorian and salutatorian by deadline. Hatton is the daughter of Fred and Nicole Hatton, is a current student at the prestigious San Francisco Ballet School on a full scholarship. During her last two years of high school, Sophia attended full-time ballet schools while earning her final high school credits through online Sinclair College Credit Plus courses. During her first two years of high school, Sophia participated in Orchestra and AFJROTC. She earned the silver star for her scores on the AFJROTC physical fitness test both years. Sophia is also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. During her junior year, Sophia was a finalist at the Youth American Grand Prix and ADC IBC ballet competitions where she received various scholarships to ballet summer intensives and year-round schools. Sophia spent her summers training at some of the top ballet schools in the country. Among these are Houston Ballet, the School of American Ballet in New York City, and San Francisco Ballet School, where she now trains year-round. After high school, Sophia plans to continue training at San Francisco Ballet School and work towards an online Associates degree in Business Administration at Sinclair. Within the next few years, Sophia plans to join a professional ballet company. At the same time, she will pursue a bachelor's degree in Business Administration-Finance through online courses at the University of Cincinnati. Courtesy of Mad River Local Schools.

Miguel Abeldano is the Wayne High School valedictorian. He has received numerous awards through his school career, including the President’s Education Award and The Ohio Academy of Science Award. He has been involved in marching band, pit band, jazz band, tennis, National Honor Society, Class Cabinet and Student Diversity Council. Miguel is a first-generation American, as both of his parents were born in Mexico. He will also be the first in his family to finish high school and attend college. Miguel will be attending Ohio State University, where he plans to major in Computer Engineering. In the future, he hopes to be a software engineer, as well as an inspiration to other Latino/Mexican students.