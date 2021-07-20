dayton-daily-news logo
X

Girl pulled from water at Land of Illusion’s waterpark, flown to Dayton Children’s

ajc.com

News | 36 minutes ago

A girl pulled from the water Tuesday evening at the Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures Waterpark was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The first of several calls about a possible drowning was made at 5:10 p.m. to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center, a dispatcher said.

Madison Twp. and Middletown fire departments responded to the park, 8762 Thomas Road in Madison Twp.

Middletown medics were performing rescue breathing before she was taken by CareFlight to the hospital. A Madison Twp. fire official said he did not know the girl’s age nor information about how long she had been in the water.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top