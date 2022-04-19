dayton-daily-news logo
Girl seriously injured in Butler County crash flown to hospital

MARSHALL GORBY \ STAFF FILE

3 other juveniles taken to hospital in 2-car crash.

A girl was seriously injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash that injured three other juveniles in Wayne Twp.

Crews were called around 4:35 p.m. to a two-car crash at state Route 73 and Wehr Road.

One vehicle was carrying four juveniles and had a girl who had to be extricated before she was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious injuries, according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Three other juveniles in that car were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

No one was taken to a hospital from the second vehicle, which had an adult and four juveniles inside, the release stated.

Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, fire and EMS crews from Wayne, Madison and St. Clair townships and the city of Trenton responded.

