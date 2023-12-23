Give 2024 Kia Seltos a second look

New for the 2024 model year on the Seltos is a slew of upgrades and changes. There are updated styling cues both on the inside and the outside. Of note especially is a new four-cylinder turbo engine. Turbocharged four bangers are another common thread in this segment, so it makes sense for Kia to put one in the Seltos.

And thankfully my tester came equipped with the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. This bumps up the output to 195 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. This is significantly more powerful than the base 2.0-liter engine. With the size and proportions of this small SUV, that 195 horsepower feels athletic and quick.

It’s too often that in this segment these small crossovers are poky, but that’s not the case with this Seltos. Also redeeming the performance is the optional 8-speed automatic transmission, which is for sure an improvement over the continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is standard. So, with the turbo and the upgraded transmission plus all-wheel drive (AWD), you have a crossover that warrants more attention from the consumer.

Aesthetically the Seltos warrants a second look too. Though not a redesigned model year, the 2024 version gets flashy new looks. The Seltos looks more aggressive thanks to some styling changes on the front end. It’s easy to fall into a trap and design cute, frilly vehicles for this segment, but Kia already has that with the Soul, so the Seltos is more mature as demonstrated by the overall styling. For those who find the Soul too youthful or silly-looking, the Seltos is better aimed at those consumers.

Inside the Seltos sees some maturity too. The use of higher-quality materials is one noticeable improvement, which is out of the norm for this segment. This is where the Seltos feels more like a daily-driver SUV than a startup, first-car type of vehicle.

The back seat is tight for taller adults as legroom is limited. Although the headroom is more impressive than some of its competitors. Use it for short trips and two adults in the back will be fine. On longer trips, those rear passengers will need more stops to stretch their legs.

The Kia infotainment system is one of my favorites. It’s intuitive and has all the technology you could need along with smartphone integration. The 8-inch touchscreen doesn’t overwhelm the dashboard but is angled well for the driver. There are three USB ports and a wireless charging pad for your phone.

Behind the second-row seats there’s 26.6 cubic feet of cargo room. This is an impressive number for this segment. If you have no passengers, fold the rear seats down and improve the overall cargo area to 62.8 cubic feet. A hands-free power liftgate is an available option.

My tester was the top-of-the-line SX trim. Of note the X-Line trim replaces the Nightfall Edition. All told there are five total trim options with various engine and transmission options for each. This makes the Seltos more customizable for certain wants and needs.

My tester had an MSRP just under $30,000. The base trim LX starts under $25,000. In this era where car prices continue to skyrocket, Kia has found its vehicle to offer those who want something reasonably priced and fun.

The EPA rates the Seltos with the turbo engine and AWD at 25 mpg/city and 27 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving, I averaged just over 25 mpg. For a smaller vehicle that number feels a little low, but then you get into that turbo a bit and realize some things are worth the sacrifice.

If you’ve never seen a Seltos on the road or heard of it, it is a vehicle that warrants a second look. It checks a lot of the boxes today’s consumers want. And with a new punchier engine and more sophisticated looks, it sets it apart from other bigger name competitors.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Kia Seltos SX

Price/As tested price................................................ $29,995/$29,995

Mileage.......................................... 25 mpg/city; 27 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 195 hp/195 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Eight-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Gwangju, Korea