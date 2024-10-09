Breaking: Former Wayne Local treasurer, daughter indicted on theft, other charges

Give us your feedback: Finalists for logo representing the NATO assembly happening in Dayton next May

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

51 minutes ago
A NATO parliamentary assembly this upcoming spring is going to shine a global spotlight on the Dayton region and local officials and leaders are making preparations to try to give visitors a good impression of the local community and the Midwest.

• READ MORE: Dayton venues ready to welcome NATO assembly in 2025

As part of that, artists and businesses were invited to submit designs for the logo for that assembly.

The entries have been filtered to seven finalists, and we want your thoughts on those finalists. We’re accepting feedback through Friday, Oct. 18.

The finalists were designed by:

• Elizabeth Kimmel, owner of Caraway Design Company, LLC. She is a graduate of Clark State University.

• Kim Swigart, founder and chief creative officer of the ad agency DezignHive. She is an alumni of The Modern College of Design in Kettering.

• Josh Trippier, a member of the marketing team at Wright State University. He is a graduate of Wright State University.

Use the form below to submit your feedback, which will be included in consideration for which logo is chosen.

