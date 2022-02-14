Good Neighbor House names new leader

Good Neighbor House announced its new executive director. Michelle Collier took over the position on Jan. 1.
The non-profit organizations provides food and nutrition services, clothing, medical and dental assistance, and other such services.
She visited the non-profit organization in 2015 to learn about the self-service system Good Neighbor House used at the time and told the Assistant Director of Human Services and Outreach Marcia Ehlers she hoped to one day work at place like this, the press release also said.
“Caring for people is my life,” Collier said. “I volunteered with another pantry while I worked for the state of Ohio as a clinic coordinator. However, Good Neighbor House’s mission spoke to me and the dedication of the staff and volunteers was energizing. I knew I had to be a part of this organization.”
Collier has served as the chief operating office for Good Neighbor House for five years and succeeded Frank Perez as CEO, the Good Neighbor House press release said.
“The goal is to continue to empower our community by providing quality health care and nutritional assistance to those underserved in the Miami Valley,” Collier said of the future of the organization. “Our expansion project and new programs only mean to increase our capacity to do just that.”
