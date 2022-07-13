Good Sam redevelopment plan gets green light from city

Other planned tenants include Premier Health, United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, County Corp, CareSource and Wright State University.

A few community members on Tuesday night asked Dayton’s Plan Board to postpone its vote on the general development for the Good Samaritan property.

They said they want more time to negotiate with Premier Health, the health system that owned Good Sam, to try to convince the organization to bring a full-service hospital to the property.

Combined Shape Caption Shown here, from a drone, is the site where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER

Premier Health has said it plans to put an urgent care facility, physician offices and physical therapy, medical imaging and lab services in the new facility.

Other community members said they support the project, but one raised concerns about the exit and entrance into the site on Salem.

The plan board voted 5 to 1 to approve the plan.

Board member Ann Schenking said the organizations that will occupy the building and the services that they will provide are in line with the vision for the site.

Board member Matt Sauer, who cast the dissenting vote, disagreed, saying he believes the proposed design and amount of parking is disappointing.