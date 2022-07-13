Good Sam redevelopment plan gets green light from city

Dayton’s planning board has approved a plan to construct a new facility on the former Good Samaritan Hospital site for a new YMCA and six other nonprofit organizations.
The YMCA of Greater Dayton plans to occupy about half of the new 50,000-square-foot facility, and the organization has confirmed its current Trotwood location is expected to close when its lease expires at the end of this year.
The proposal calls for redeveloping about 5.5 acres of the 13-acre former hospital campus, creating a new one-story building, surface parking lot and athletic field.
Other planned tenants include Premier Health, United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, County Corp, CareSource and Wright State University.
A few community members on Tuesday night asked Dayton’s Plan Board to postpone its vote on the general development for the Good Samaritan property.
They said they want more time to negotiate with Premier Health, the health system that owned Good Sam, to try to convince the organization to bring a full-service hospital to the property.
Premier Health has said it plans to put an urgent care facility, physician offices and physical therapy, medical imaging and lab services in the new facility.
Other community members said they support the project, but one raised concerns about the exit and entrance into the site on Salem.
The plan board voted 5 to 1 to approve the plan.
Board member Ann Schenking said the organizations that will occupy the building and the services that they will provide are in line with the vision for the site.
Board member Matt Sauer, who cast the dissenting vote, disagreed, saying he believes the proposed design and amount of parking is disappointing.
