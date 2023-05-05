Man killed in Harrison Twp. shooting ID’d

A man who was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Harrison Twp. has been identified.
Nathan Smyth, 41, of Jefferson Twp., was pronounced dead in the 2400 block of Alpena Avenue shortly after 11 p.m., according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area around 10:53 p.m.
When they arrived, they found one man, later identified as Smyth, dead and another person injured, according to the sheriff’s office. The second person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Sheriff’s office investigators, with help from Homeland Security Investigation and Dayton and Riverside police, arrested a male suspect on Tuesday. However, formal charges have not been filed as of Friday.
The Dayton Daily News typically does not identify suspects prior until charges have been formally filed.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.
About the Author