Greater Dayton School delayed in construction, will open officially in February

The Greater Dayton School, a private school formed under The Connor Group’s nonprofit Kids and Community Partners, is still planning to open its downtown Dayton location off Webster Street near Deed’s Point, but officials anticipate it won’t be completely done until February.

Ryan Ernst, Kids & Community director for The Connor Group, said the organization expects to have temporary occupancy around the end of November. The move-in date was moved back due to delays in construction, he said.

“We are conducting building inspections right now and are expecting to have temporary occupancy at the end of this month,” Ernst said.

The private school is focused on bringing kids out of generational poverty. It accepts low-income students, such as those who would qualify for Medicaid or food stamps.

The model includes kids in school from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, family-style meals with teachers, several activities and lessons in financial literacy and other life skills.

The Greater Dayton School opened last year and is operating out of a building near Sinclair Community College.

“Moving into the new campus is definitely exciting for our students, staff and families,” said A.J. Stich, principal at The Greater Dayton School. “We’ve tried to be very intentional about building the kind of learning environment every kid deserves. But at the end of the day, it’s the people inside the building that make it a special place.”

Ernst said there are 105 students in preschool through fourth grade, which is about as planned. The school will be adding a grade each year until it has 400 students in preschool through eighth grade.

Parents pay an annual fee of $375 for one student, $600 for two students or $750 for three or more students, plus a school voucher, which this year is $6,165 for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

Families who want to apply can do so in January for the 2024-25 school year.