Teachers get tour of new private Dayton school under construction

Stich said the building will be a good space for both teachers and students to work. As someone who has taught in low-income school buildings that were subpar and falling apart, Stich said the new building would be a change.

“We get to learn in this state-of-the-art educational facility, and this is what every kid deserves,” Stich said.

It’s also good for the teachers, he said.

“It’s been great today just to see (the teachers) get to come out and enjoy this and see the smiles on their faces getting to know they’re going to get to teach in the school,” Stich said.

When the students move into the new building in the fall, grades preschool through fourth will be housed in the building, with the current third graders promoted to fourth grade.

Ryan Ernst, director of Kids & Community Partners, said 100 students are expected to be enrolled in the fall. The plan is to add classes of about 40 kids until there are kids in each grade level up to eighth grade and about 400 students are enrolled.

Ernst said the building could eventually expand to house 600 students.