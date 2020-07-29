Greene Co. could vote on health levy renewal this fall

The board must file with the Greene County Board of Elections by Wednesday, Aug. 5 to make the deadline to appear on the November ballot.

If renewed, the tax would benefit the Greene County Board of Health to provide funds to carry out health programs including child and senior services, control of tuberculosis and communicable diseases, food and water protection, health education, safe communities, HIV and AIDS diagnosis and education, and emergency preparedness and response.

Greene County Deputy Health Commissioner Noah Stuby said the COVID-19 pandemic has been an opportunity for the Greene County Board of Health to remind the residents why public health is so important, especially emergency response services.

“I think when you’re talking about levies, there’s always some sense of urgency because we depend on those dollars to help us provide services back to the county,” Stuby said. I think the pandemic has given us an opportunity to show and kind of remind people what public health (is) and what are the services that we do.”

Part of the levy budget goes to support the emergency services that have been needed this year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Greene County Board of Commissioners have opened meetings back up to the public in its physical meeting place at 35 Greene St. in Xenia. Greene County County Clerk Lisa Mock said attendees must follow social-distancing guidelines at the meetings and masks are required.

Thursday’s meeting is at 1 p.m.