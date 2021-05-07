Greene County brings COVID vaccine clinics to fire station brunch, nursing home, church

Greene County Public Health is bringing coronavirus vaccines to different community groups and events, including a fire department’s annual pancake brunch, in an effort to reach more people.
The health department announced three upcoming clinics for the Pfizer vaccine, which has been authorized for ages 16 and older.
The clinics are scheduled for the following:
- Saturday, May 15: Spring Valley Twp. Fire Department, 2547 U.S. 42 South, from 8 a.m. to noon
- Monday, May17: Friends Care Community of Yellow Springs, 150 E. Herman Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon
- Friday, May 21: Mosaic Church, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek, (the upper level of the former Elder Beerman) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vaccine is free and patients can walk-in or schedule an appointment. Visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Anyone who is having difficulty scheduling a vaccine appointment can call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH
Churches, businesses and organizations interested in having a coronavirus vaccine clinic at their location should reach out to Public Health at COVID19@gcph.info with “ON SITE VAX INTEREST” in the subject line. Include a contact name, email and phone number for the person who will coordinate the date and time. If possible, also include the number of people interested in being vaccinated.