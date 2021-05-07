X

Greene County brings COVID vaccine clinics to fire station brunch, nursing home, church

Emergency paramedic Mandy Fleck draws up a syringe of Corona vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer in Emsleben, Germany, Thursday, March 10, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)
Emergency paramedic Mandy Fleck draws up a syringe of Corona vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer in Emsleben, Germany, Thursday, March 10, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

Credit: Matthias Bein

Credit: Matthias Bein

Local News | 57 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Greene County Public Health is bringing coronavirus vaccines to different community groups and events, including a fire department’s annual pancake brunch, in an effort to reach more people.

The health department announced three upcoming clinics for the Pfizer vaccine, which has been authorized for ages 16 and older.

ExploreHugging mom again in time for Mother’s Day after a year apart

The clinics are scheduled for the following:

The vaccine is free and patients can walk-in or schedule an appointment. Visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Anyone who is having difficulty scheduling a vaccine appointment can call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

ExploreOhio reports fewer than 1,500 daily COVID cases for sixth-straight day

Churches, businesses and organizations interested in having a coronavirus vaccine clinic at their location should reach out to Public Health at COVID19@gcph.info with “ON SITE VAX INTEREST” in the subject line. Include a contact name, email and phone number for the person who will coordinate the date and time. If possible, also include the number of people interested in being vaccinated.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.