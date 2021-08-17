Greene County certifies 114 candidates for November election

The Greene County Board of Elections on Monday certified 114 candidates running for municipal, Twp. and school board offices in the November election.
The board received a total of 130 applications, rejecting 16 due to fatal error, typically indicated by lack of signatures or errors that invalidate certain signatures, including failing to register as a candidate before accruing signatures.
Other petitions had clerical errors, but were still approved by the board.
“The intent was there,” Board of Elections Director Alisha Beeler said. “The ones that got through didn’t fill out a second section, which had redundant information.”
Candidates are running unopposed in several county races, including those for Beavercreek city council and Beavercreek Twp.
Kim McCarthy, former Democratic candidate for state representative, is among four candidates running for Sugarcreek Twp. trustee, challenging incumbent Fred Cramer.
Greene County candidates on Nov. 2 ballot
Bath Twp. Trustee
Michelle Clements
Rob Hoffman
Tom Pitstick
Steve Ross
Beavercreek City Council
Glen Duerr
Joanna L. Garcia
Tiffany Schwartz
Beavercreek Twp. Trustee
Tom Kretz
Debborah L. Wallace
Bellbrook City Council
Meredith Brinegar
Katherine R. Cyphers
Forrest Greenwood
Brady Harding
Bellbrook City Mayor
Michael W. Schweller
Ceasercreek Twp. Trustee
Tim Kerns
Jeromy Smith
Donald VanTress
Cedarville Twp. Trustee
Timothy R. Boeck
Debbie Krajicek
Cedarville Twp. Fiscal Officer
Jennifer Orr
Cedarville Village Council
John Cody Jr.
Guy Darren Dawes
Harold L. Stancliff
Clifton Village Council
Anthony Satariano
Fairborn City Council
Adam Fritzche
Jerry Guess
Rodney McCubbins
Mary Reaster
Greene County Educational Services Center
Elizabeth Betz
Jamestown Village Council
Joel Armlovich
Kyle Calhoun
Anita S. Chaney
Jonathan Crosswhite
Lefonda Sue McDaniel
Jefferson Twp. Trustee
Gary W. Burch
Richard Zehring
Miami Twp. Trustee
Donald H. Hollister
Marilan M. Moir
Dino Pallotta
Denise Swinger
Zo Van Eaton-Meister
New Jasper Twp. Trustee
Philip Clevenger
Mike Horsley
Pam Kingsolver
Lisa Townsend
New Jasper Twp. Fiscal Officer
Amy B. Test
Ross Twp. Trustee
David Boeck
Mark Campbell
James Spahr
Silvercreek Twp. Trustee
James Gordon Dwyer
Tony Whaley
Spring Valley Twp. Trustee
John DeWine
Paul J. Martin
Spring Valley Village Council
R. Nicholas Anderson
Ashley Crawford
Carol J. Harner
Sugarcreek Twp. Trustee
Bob Baird
Fred Cramer
Kim McCarthy
Marvin Moeller
Sugarcreek Twp. Fiscal Officer
Richard J. Demko
Xenia City Council
Jeremy Cox
Levi P. Dean
Ethan Reynolds
Wesley Smith
William Urschel
Xenia City Mayor
Dale Louderback
Sarah J. Mays
Xenia Twp. Trustee
L. Stephen Combs
Scott W. Miller
Jeremy VanDyne
Yellow Springs Village Council
Carmen V. Brown
Lindsay Burke
Laura Curliss
Brian Housh
Scott Osterholm
Kevin D. Stokes
Issa Walker
Yellow Springs Village Mayor
Pam Conine