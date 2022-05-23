Greene County commits $1M toward water line project to Athletes in Action development

United Way of Greater Dayton also received $150,000 to expand the organization’s Strong Families Initiative in Greene County. Last year, United Way of Greater Dayton expanded its Strong Families program into Greene and Preble counties, which works with families to obtain affordable and sustainable housing, increase their income, and support their children academically.

Michael’s House in Fairborn, an advocacy center for victims of child abuse and neglect, received $47,000 for technology upgrades. Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine also received $250,000 to expand its medical program building.

Other coronavirus relief money will fund internal county projects, including $1.35 million for communication and radio systems for Greene County Sanitary Engineering, which allows each site to work remotely, and $360,000 for wellfield upgrades.

The county board of elections is in the process of upgrading its early voting facilities, and received $300,000 for building modifications.

Of the county’s $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, $29 million has been allocated or is being considered for grant approval. Approximately $4 million remains unallocated.