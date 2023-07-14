Greene County Developmental Disabilities renewal levy weighed for November ballot

Greene County has taken steps to place a 3.5-mill renewal tax levy on the November ballot for the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Passage by voters would renew the levy for another five years, and represents $82.07 in taxes for every $100,000 of appraised property value, according to the county auditor.

The levy is the primary source of funding for the Board of Developmental Disabilities, and represents 87% of their budget.

The agency provides support services for children and adults who have developmental disabilities, including early intervention for children from birth to 3 years old, Community Relations Director Delana Zapata said.

The organization also provides funding and support for vocational services, job placement, adult day services, transportation, respite, residential services, and housing assistance. The board works with Four Oaks Early Intervention, Homecroft, Service and Support Administrators, other local certified providers, and and other community organizations to provide those services, Zapata said.

Since 2004, when the levy was originally passed, the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities has seen an increase of 624 individuals, or a 78% increase, Zapata said. The agency had enrolled a record 1,423 people served in 2022.

“If successful, this renewal would mean that homeowners would pay the same amount in property taxes for this levy as they did in 2004,” she said via email.

Ohio in recent years has seen challenges recruiting individuals who work with people with disabilities, called direct support professionals. According to some industry groups, the labor shortage reached ‘crisis’ levels during the pandemic, primarily due to low wages.

The labor crisis remains one of the “main current challenges we are facing,” Zapata said.

“Meeting those needs requires skilled professionals,” she said. “Recruiting and retaining the number of qualified staff required to provide supports has become increasingly difficult.”