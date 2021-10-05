Greene County expands COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Tuesdays

People should wait at least six months after receiving their second shot before getting the booster.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Public Health is also hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Oct. 13. The clinic is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fairborn Fire Station #2 at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 Greene County reported 497 COVID-19 cases, 27 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to Public Health. The county had 805 presumed recoveries during that same period.

As of Monday, 59.92% of Greene County residents 12 and older have started the COVID vaccine and 55.9% have finished it, according to the Ohio Department of Health.