Greene County expands COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Tuesdays

By Kristen Spicker
10 minutes ago

Greene County Public Health is adding Tuesdays to its COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia. The health agency is offering all three vaccines, as well as booster doses of the Pfizer vaccines.

Patients who are receiving a second or booster dose should bring their vaccine card.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, people who meet the following criteria are eligible for a booster vaccine:

  • People 65 and older or residents in long-term care settings should get a booster shot.
  • People 50 to 64 with certain medical conditions should get a booster shot.
  • People 18 to 49 with certain medical conditions may get a booster shot.
  • People 18 and older with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or living in an institutional setting may get a booster shot.

People should wait at least six months after receiving their second shot before getting the booster.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Public Health is also hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Oct. 13. The clinic is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fairborn Fire Station #2 at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 Greene County reported 497 COVID-19 cases, 27 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to Public Health. The county had 805 presumed recoveries during that same period.

As of Monday, 59.92% of Greene County residents 12 and older have started the COVID vaccine and 55.9% have finished it, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

