dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio Department of Health to give update on COVID-19 today

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
14 minutes ago

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio this morning.

He will be joined by Dr. Kamilah Dixon-Shambley, assistant professor of OB-GYN at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Egbert, OB-GYN at Paragon Women’s Care and president of the Ohio State Medical Association.

ExploreRegistration open for Ohio’s Vax-2-School COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on YouTube.

We will update this story throughout the press conference.

In Other News
1
Local family-owned Heidelberg Distributing to be sold to Maryland firm
2
Ohio voting: Today is last day to register to vote; election boards...
3
Registration open for Ohio’s Vax-2-School COVID-19 vaccine incentive...
4
Dayton woman killed, man injured in Miami Twp. crash Sunday
5
Ohio launches new unemployment fraud reporting measures; processing...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top