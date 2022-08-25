Greene County eyeing changes to funding for 911 call center

The Xenia-Greene Central Communications Center answers 911 calls for anywhere in Greene County except in the cities of Beavercreek and Fairborn and the village of Yellow Springs, which have their own dispatch centers. The center, which employs 20 dispatchers and two administrators, patches calls through to 22 different agencies from four primary dispatch stations and one 911 call-taking station.

The center’s annual budget in 2021 was about $2.1 million. Greene County and the city of Xenia equally split the vast majority of the costs, which are between $800,000-$900,000 annually. Behind calls for the sheriff and Xenia Police, the highest call volumes are for police departments at Central State University, Wilberforce University, Cedarville, Jamestown, and the Miami Twp. and Xenia Twp. fire departments.