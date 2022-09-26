Greene County to restore courthouse exterior

County Commissioners on Thursday authorized just over $322,000 to restore the outside of the century-old building, which is one of Greene County’s most recognizable landmarks. The courthouse currently has some limestone that is spalling and in need of repairs, county administrator Brandon Huddleson said.

Quality Masonry Company, based in Dayton, will undertake the work, which includes fixing cracks, patching or replacing the spalled stonework, tuckpointing (which is a process of replacing mortar between bricks), and pressure-washing the entire thing.