Greene County to restore courthouse exterior

XENIA — The Greene County Courthouse will be getting a facelift this fall as the county seeks to repair and restore the exterior of the historic building.
County Commissioners on Thursday authorized just over $322,000 to restore the outside of the century-old building, which is one of Greene County’s most recognizable landmarks. The courthouse currently has some limestone that is spalling and in need of repairs, county administrator Brandon Huddleson said.
Quality Masonry Company, based in Dayton, will undertake the work, which includes fixing cracks, patching or replacing the spalled stonework, tuckpointing (which is a process of replacing mortar between bricks), and pressure-washing the entire thing.
“It’s one of the things we’ve wanted to get done for a very long time,” Huddleson said. “It’s the most beautiful building in the county. It deserves a little TLC.”
The courthouse, located at the corner of Detroit Avenue and Main Street in Xenia, was built by Samuel Hannaford and Sons from 1901 to 1902. The cost to build it at the time was $191,746.
Additional improvements may be made to the courthouse in the coming months.
In July, commissioners approved $25,000 towards a veterans’ memorial on the south lawn of the courthouse. The proposed plaza will be constructed around the existing flagpole, and will honor Greene County citizens who served in the United States Armed Forces. The project, spearheaded by Greene County Veterans Memorial Fund, is estimated to cost approximately $500,000 and will employ local contractors.
