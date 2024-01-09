Greenville man dies from injuries after Darke County crash last month

Just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 deputies responded to U.S. 127 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road on a report of a crash.

A 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling south on U.S. 127 when a 2018 Dodge Charger failed to yield at a sign while going west on Hollansburg-Sampson Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The Ford hit the Dodge in the passenger side, causing the Dodge to go off the side of the road and hit a utility pole before stopping in a field.

The Ford also went off the road and hit the same pole.

Jernigan, the driver of the Dodge, was not wearing his seat belt and had to be extricated from the car. CareFlight transported Jernigan to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 20-year-old Trotwood woman, was taken to Wayne HealthCare with non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Madison Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and Greenville Twp. Rescue also responded to the crash.