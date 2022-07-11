Haller retiring after 47 years with Greene County prosecutor’s office

Founded in 2008 by Bill and Elaine Mercurio, Michael’s House works with investigators, law enforcement, children’s services, medical professionals, and others to support children and families through forensic interviews, legal proceedings, mental health and medical treatment.

“It makes all the difference in the world,” Haller said of Michael’s House.

The center even has a mock courtroom, so kids can see what it’s like to testify, which can be intimidating for adults, let alone children, Haller said.

Haller started at the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office in June 1975 as an assistant prosecuting attorney under Nick Carrera, following his graduation from the University of Toledo. He continued in that role under prosecuting attorneys Mike DeWine and Bill Schenck, and was later promoted to civil division chief.

Haller was appointed Greene County Prosecuting Attorney in August 2006. He was then elected to the office in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

“When I think back, I feel so fortunate to have worked with good, quality people,” he said of his nearly half-century in the prosecutor’s office. “Whether it’s’ your colleagues, or the clients that you serve. That’s special, and hand-in-hand with that, it’s the kind of work that matters.”

After deciding not to run for re-election in 2020, he again served as Civil Division Chief of the prosecutor’s office.

“Steve is an exceptional attorney, a great mentor, and a good friend,” said current Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes. “He devoted his professional life to serving the citizens of Greene County, and we all owe him a great debt. To say he will be missed is a huge understatement.”

Haller said he will continue to volunteer in the community, having been appointed to the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District, and is involved with the Greene County Council on Aging.

Haller’s formal retirement ceremony was held on June 23 at the Greene County Courthouse, where he was honored by family, friends, and former and current colleagues from his time with the prosecutor’s office, including Gov. DeWine.

“His contributions to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, the legal profession in Greene County, and to the protection of crime victims, especially children, will continue to benefit this community for decades to come,” Hayes said.

Stout, the new civil division chief, began her career with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office in 2002. She worked in the Child Support Enforcement Division, worked on the Juvenile Court docket and the Appellate Division before she was assigned to prosecute adult felony offenders in 2008. She began working for the Civil Division in January 2021.