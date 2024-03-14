Power restored to most in Hamilton

The city of Hamilton Electric Department reported power outages Thursday afternoon on its River Road, South 11th Street and Williams Avenue circuits.
The outages affecting the three circuits were believed to have been weather-related, said systems engineer Dalton Marcum.
The city reported around 2:50 p.m. that power has been restored to all customers with the exception of localized small outages. Hamilton city electric customers who are still without power can call 513-785-7550.
