Hartzell Propeller extends global reach with first service site in India

Explore Family to sell storied Hartzell Aviation in Piqua to equity firm

Based in Kolkata, Arrow Aviation Services is the sole propeller shop on the Indian subcontinent approved by Hartzell to service and maintain its products, the company said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Arrow Aviation Services into our global network of recommended service facilities, ensuring aircraft owners and operators in India have access to the highest quality service and support available for Hartzell propellers,” Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge said in a statement.

Arcline Investment Management said in October it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hartzell Aviation from Tailwind Technologies.

Hartzell designs and makes proprietary aircraft subsystems and aftermarket components.

The company was born in 1917 when Orville Wright — a friend of Robert Hartzell, son of business founder George Hartzell — suggested that the Hartzells use walnut wood to build airplane propellers. Soon, with one employee, the older Hartzell was doing just that, according to the company’s history.

Jim Brown Jr. — father of James and Joseph Brown — bought Hartzell from TRW in 1987. The company had 245 local employees nearly seven years ago.