Have you seen Dayton man, missing for almost a month?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Dayton man.
Barry Neal Adams, 65, is Black, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
Police said he walked away from his residence at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, and did not return.
According to the alert, Adams suffers from a heart condition and mental issues, though it is unknown if he is taking any prescribed medication.
Police said he is known to panhandle on the main intersection of Main Street for drugs.
Anyone who sees Adams is asked to call 911.
