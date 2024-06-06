Have you seen missing 69-year-old Dayton man with dementia?

A 69-year-old man with dementia is missing after he walked away from his home Wednesday evening in Dayton and has not returned.
Stanley Cunningham is described as a Black man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes, according to an Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued Thursday afternoon.
Cunningham was last seen around 6 p.m. He suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Anyone who sees him can call 911.
