BreakingNews
Have you seen missing Clark County woman with dementia?

Have you seen missing Clark County woman with dementia?

News
By
25 minutes ago
X

A 75-year-old Clark County woman with dementia was last seen April 9.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Jeanett Adkins of Springfield.

Adkins is a white woman who stands 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

She was recently evicted and has been reportedly living out of her car, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Ohio plate number KGA 3209.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts or who sees her can call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2561 or 911.

In Other News
1
Police: Scam, financial issues factor in 74-year-old suspect’s armed...
2
David Shaw, RiversEdge announce details of Big River Get Down
3
Kings Island opens for 2024 season, celebrates 45 years of The Beast
4
Miami Conservancy District to host further discussion in Hamilton on...
5
West Chester school locked down after report of wounded man in parking...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top