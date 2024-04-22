Have you seen missing Clark County woman with dementia?

A 75-year-old Clark County woman with dementia was last seen April 9.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Jeanett Adkins of Springfield.
Adkins is a white woman who stands 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.
She was recently evicted and has been reportedly living out of her car, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Ohio plate number KGA 3209.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts or who sees her can call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2561 or 911.
In Other News
1
Police: Scam, financial issues factor in 74-year-old suspect’s armed...
2
David Shaw, RiversEdge announce details of Big River Get Down
3
Kings Island opens for 2024 season, celebrates 45 years of The Beast
4
Miami Conservancy District to host further discussion in Hamilton on...
5
West Chester school locked down after report of wounded man in parking...
About the Author