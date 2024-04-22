Have you seen missing Clark County woman with dementia?

Adkins is a white woman who stands 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

She was recently evicted and has been reportedly living out of her car, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Ohio plate number KGA 3209.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts or who sees her can call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2561 or 911.