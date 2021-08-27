Have you seen this man? Centerville man reported missing

Centerville police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning.
Akil Hughes, 21, was last seen around 10 a.m. when he left his Penridge Drive residence to take a walk.
His last known contact was a text message sent around 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. He has not been in touch with family, friends or his employer since.
Hughes is 5′11 and about 150 pounds. A clothing description was not available.
Anyone with information on Hughes’ location should call Detective Bennett at 937-433-7661 or email abennett@centervilleohio.gov.
