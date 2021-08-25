Man missing from assisted living center in Xenia prompts Endangered Missing Adult Alert

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old man with dementia and other health concerns who reportedly drove away from an assisted living center this morning in Xenia and hasn’t returned.
Gregory Leroy Riley is believed to have driven away from Hillside Assisted Living on Rogers Street in Xenia around midnight, according to the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center.
Riley is 5′6 and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has dementia and diabetes and also suffers from seizures, according to the alert.
The vehicle he left in is a red 1989 Ford F-150 with the Ohio license plate number DST6154.
Anyone who sees Riley or the truck should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.
In Other News
1
Part of human skull found leads to investigation at Montgomery County...
2
Johnson & Johnson: Booster shot gives quick spike to COVID antibodies
3
AFRL awards companies $200 million to protect avionics from cyber...
4
Kettering design college has record enrollment mark
5
Residents: Vacant home demolition should be Dayton’s top priority for...