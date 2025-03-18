Have you seen woman, last seen in Harrison Twp.?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a missing woman, last seen earlier this month.
Jacqulyn Thompson, 47, was last seen on Camden Avenue in Harrison Twp. March 9. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
The sheriff’s office said that Thompson does not have access to her prescribed medications.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.
