Health, wellness clinic opens near Oakwood, Dayton border

By
18 minutes ago
A local health and wellness clinic has announced it has opened in a building in the Shroyer Park neighborhood near the line between Oakwood and Dayton.

Collective Good Integrative Health said in a release that it is a locally-owned group of independent health practitioners offering various services including massage therapy, mental health counseling, nutritional therapy, yoga and health coaching.

ExploreDo you have or have you had long COVID? We want to hear from you

The clinic owner Kate Thomas said, “Our clinic provides client-centered, evidence-based services to meet the therapeutic needs of the community.”

According to the clinic’s website, the practitioners rent furnished spaces in the building, and aren’t employees or contractors.

In the release, the clinic said that it is searching for professionals to join its workspace.

