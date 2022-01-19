Hear the latest from local state lawmakers during Capitol Chat

Several members of the local state legislative delegation will answer questions and discuss the latest news out of Statehouse during a 90-minute Capitol Chat on Monday, Jan. 24, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area.
The virtual event will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. The event will be moderated by Jim Gaines, statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News.
Anyone from the greater Dayton area is invited to attend. Tickets are $20 per person, and advance registration is required. Mail-in registration is no longer available, but tickets are available via PayPal at www.lwvdayton.org until noon Friday, Jan. 21. The league will send Zoom links Friday afternoon to those who have registered.
State Rep. Willis Blackshear, D-Dayton, and Sens. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, and Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, are expected to participate. One or two more area representatives are possible. Senators and representatives from Montgomery and Greene counties were invited, according to Christine Corba, executive director of the league for the Greater Dayton Area.
Legislators will be asked to comment on their priorities for the year and what issues they see coming before the General Assembly.
Viewers won’t be able to ask panelists questions directly, but can submit them ahead of time at league@lwvdayton.org, or can put them in the Zoom chat or Q&A feature during the event to be read by moderators. The league will control event access and participation.
The annual league-hosted Capitol Chats began in 2014, and have featured a variety of legislators and other Ohio officials, Corba said.
For any questions, contact the league at 937-228-4041.
About the Author