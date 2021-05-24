Hearing may decide if Fairborn man charged in WSU assaults fit to stand trial

Zachary Turner, 29, was indicted in December by a Greene County grand jury on charges related to two sexual assaults at an apartment on Wright State University’s campus. Turner, a Wright State student at the time of the alleged assaults, faces four counts of rape, four counts of abduction and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two additional women have said they also were assaulted by Turner. It has not been released if the additional allegations happened on or around Wright State’s campus or housing. The first two women who accused Turner of the assaults are not Wright State students.