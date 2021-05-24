Hearing may decide if Fairborn man charged in WSU assaults fit to stand trial

A Fairborn man facing charges linked with the sexual assaults of at least two women has a hearing sheduled for early next month to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.
Zachary Turner, 29, was indicted in December by a Greene County grand jury on charges related to two sexual assaults at an apartment on Wright State University’s campus. Turner, a Wright State student at the time of the alleged assaults, faces four counts of rape, four counts of abduction and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.
Two additional women have said they also were assaulted by Turner. It has not been released if the additional allegations happened on or around Wright State’s campus or housing. The first two women who accused Turner of the assaults are not Wright State students.
On Jan. 6, Turner’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on his behalf. Turner’s attorney requested the court order an evaluation to determine Turner’s sanity at the time of the alleged assaults.
His attorney has also asked for the court to evaluate whether Turner is currently competent to stand trial. On Jan. 19, the court filed an order for competency evaluation, according to Greene County court records.
Turner will have a status conference hearing May 25 and then a competency hearing on June 2. The court may make a determination of competency at the latter date. He has had two competency evaluations from mental health professionals.
In Ohio, to be legally insane, the defense must prove that the person charged didn’t know the difference between right and wrong at the time of the crime, as the “result of a severe mental disease or defect,” according to information from the Ohio Public Defender’s site. Pleading not guilty by reason of insanity puts the burden on the defense to prove that Turner was insane when he committed the crime.