Here’s where you can take your unused prescription drugs in the Dayton region

Civic club awards more than $14K in scholarships

The Centerville Women’s Civic Club (CWCC) awarded $14,210 in grants to Sinclair Community College at its monthly luncheon, Sept. 28.

Scholarship recipients are residents of the Centerville-Washington Township community. Included in the $14,210 were moneys received from the Becky Duffy Memorial Fund (Becky was the former treasurer of CWCC), the Lowry Family Scholarship (Susan is a Washington Township Trustee), and the Shirley and Paul Heintz Fund. Shirley was a longtime Centerville Mayor and Paul was her husband.

Steven Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College, spoke of the benefits that Sinclair offers to the community. He also expressed his appreciation for the scholarships.

Zachary Beck, Sinclair Foundation Development officer in the South College, is also deeply appreciative of the scholarships. He said 69 students shared the money. Six of the students attended the luncheon. Each spoke about their goals.

The CWCC is a group of 119 civic-minded women in the Centerville-Washington community that work to raise money for Sinclair scholarships and for non-profits in our area. The club’s largest fundraisers are a Fall Luncheon/Card Party and Spring Barn Sale. The Luncheon/Card Party will be held October 26 at Southminster Presbyterian Church and a Spring Barn Sale will be held April 20 at Benham’s Grove.

Women interested in joining the CWCC should contact Ruth Compton at 937-885-5730 or by email: rac540723@gmail.com. STAFF REPORT

REGION

Virtual Walk for Homeless Veterans

Pragathi is hosting a virtual walk to help support local Veterans in need. Walking promotes a healthy lifestyle and helps prevent diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and other chronic illnesses.

During the month of October complete the mileage at your pace, at the location of your choice and for any distance you choose. Once you’ve completed walking, upload your mileage results online at: http://my.globalpragathi.com/log. You can participate as an individual or as a team. No pre-registration is required.

Participation is free, but donations accepted. Proceeds from the walk benefit Dayton-area veterans in need.

For more information, visit: http://globalpragathi.com/usa/veterans-walk. STAFF REPORT

DAYTON

The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest returns Oct. 21 and 22

Celebrating its 18th annual event on October 21 and 22, Dayton Music Fest has announced performances from some of Dayton’s greatest legacy bands alongside new and contemporary acts. Dayton Music Fest will be held at The Yellow Cab Tavern and Blind Bob’s featuring 20 Bands, MC’s, Hip Hop Artists, and DJ’s over two nights. Starting off each night will be 5 “Songwriters in the Round” at the Yellow Cab Tavern at 6 p.m. with full bands starting at each venue around 8 p.m.

Both venues are in the DORA district so you can get a drink on the way as you walk to the venues.

Two-day weekend tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at doors. Single day tickets will be available at doors on Friday and Saturday for $15.

More information about Dayton Music Fest can be found at https://www.facebook.com/daytonmusicfest/ and tickets are available at https://ten-high-productions.square.site. STAFF REPORT