High-tech detective work helps DPS catch school vandals

“I was able to navigate Dayton Police and our SROs through the building to where (the intruders) were, prior to them running from the building,” Wright said. “Of the three that were in there, we apprehended two.”

Wright said the vandals caused significant damage to door and window glass at both schools. But the laptop computers they tried to carry out of the building were recovered.

Back in 2016, a 7-year-old DPS student was stabbed on the playground at World of Wonder school. Camera footage of that crime was not clear enough to help police identify the assailant.

Two years later, Dayton’s school board approved spending $3.3 million to upgrade video cameras in all 27 of its schools, with Wright calling the quality of the new digital cameras “just phenomenally, vastly different.”