Homestead Village targets independent living for ‘active seniors’ in new location

A 130-unit, three-story independent living facility in Miami Twp. is wrapping up the final stages of construction.

Homestead Village Active Living at 9650 Marketplace Drive is located at the Exchange at Spring Valley, a 42-acre mixed use development on Ohio 741 that contains mostly retail and some office use.

The more than 122,000-square-foot facility features an abundance of amenities such as a game room, fitness center, barber shop, salon, pet grooming area, living room, business center, post office and more.

Homestead’s “active senior” designation is marketed toward people who are 55 and older, are just retired and do not require any form of assisted living. Average age is between 60 and 75.

Leasing agent Sidney Morris said Homestead is appealing because residents can be around other people their age and take part in communal activities such as potlucks and dinners.

“We’re just not just something where they’re in the room and they’re not sociable” Morris said. “This sort of gets them out among people.

“We really push on the activities and the events, get people to meet new people, especially people who may have lost their spouses or are kind of feeling lonely and then that way they have somewhere to go where they can make friends and do activities and things like that.”

When they’re not finding friends and making memories, residents can hang out in the village areas, she said.

The project is the fourth Homestead Village Active Living 55+ community. It offers access to the existing regional bike path system, a bike rest stop and walkways to encourage connectivity to businesses and restaurants in the Exchange at Spring Valley.

Homestead Village, which broke ground in August 2021, was projected to wrap up by September 2022, but construction delays due to supply chain issues affected that target, said Ryan McGahan, vice president of marketing for Homestead Companies.

The project, which welcomed its first tenants several months ago, is nearing completion, McGahan said.

“The final floor is wrapping up and we should receive certificate of occupancy in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Homestead Companies initially said it would market for sale the two parcels in front of the Miamisburg facility with the hopes to add commercial or business uses to the Exchange as well, but McGahan said the company has decided to put that on hold for the moment.