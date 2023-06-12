Fire district making changes in Miamisburg, Miami Twp. following fire levy approval

Levy approval also let the fire district replace several critical pieces of firefighting equipment such as nozzles, gas meters, and turnout gear that were both past their end-of-life cycle, Barnett said.

MVFD also replaced its server computers and the majority of its IT capabilities.

In addition, the fire district is looking at property to decide on the best location for a future fire station if the board of trustees approves its construction.

MVFD continues to work on a long-range capital plan that, with the passage of the levy, will allow it to get a clearer picture of when we are able to replace apparatus and equipment “due to the financial stability created by the levy,” Barnett said.

“In an effort to continue to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money, we continue to apply for grants that will pay for equipment that otherwise we would need to use operating money, due to no other choice,” he said. “We’re anticipating a large federal grant soon that will help us purchase ambulance cots, self-contained breathing apparatus and automatic CPR devices.”

Barnett said MVFD hired 10 new personnel since the levy approval. The fire district’s total staffing starting June 26 will be 72, he said.

On Thursday, Miami Valley Fire District Board of Trustees approved a 3% salary increase that Barnett said is “part of annual cost-of-living adjustments proposed each year when the budget allows, and are helped to be supported by the levy.”

Explore New Miamisburg gelato shop announces opening date

Trustees also voted to increase the salary for Barnett from $115,000 to $121,900 annually and grant a one-time lump sum payment of $2,500.

As part of the levy, MVFD hired administrative staff, which includes adding a human resources administrator and a finance manager.

“In addition, the levy has allowed us to fill positions that otherwise would have gone unfilled,” Barnett said.