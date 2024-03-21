Honda announces efforts to support tornado relief after deadly March 14 outbreak

Credit: David Zalubowski

Following the deadly tornado outbreak that hit communities like those around Indian Lake on March 14, Honda has announced that it intends to help relief efforts.

Honda has a transmission plant in Russells Point, which was one of the communities around Indian Lake affected by an EF-3 tornado that killed three people, injured 27, and dealt considerable damage around the area.

The company said that teams of Honda associates have already been assisting with cleanup and rebuilding efforts, and are still visiting homes to provide information on resources and using generators.

Honda said that it and its family of companies are also donating $250,000 to the United Way and $100,000 to the American Red Cross, and is offering to match donations to tornado relief from its associates up to $1,000.

Finally, the company said that it is donating in-kind contributions of supplies including bins, gloves, safety vests, trash bags, hard hats, water, etc. to the United Way and Red Cross to use in disaster relief efforts.

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Executive Vice President Bob Nelson said in a release, “On behalf of our Honda family, our hearts go out to all those affected by the tornadoes, and we want to enable all Honda associates – in Ohio and across the country – to support the relief and recovery efforts.”

