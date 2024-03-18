Damage surveys report 3 dead, dozens injured, extensive damage in tornado outbreak

An EF-3 tornado in Auglaize and Logan counties

Two EF-2 tornadoes, one moving from Randolph County in Indiana through Darke County and into Miami County, and the other in Union County northwest of Columbus

Three EF-1 tornadoes, one in western Mercer County, another in Mercer County near Celina that ended in Auglaize County, and a third in Licking County

A seventh EF-2 tornado was confirmed starting in Jefferson County in Indiana and crossing three counties to end in Carroll County in Kentucky.

Auglaize/Logan counties

The EF-3 tornado began at about 7:29 p.m. immediately to the east of Interstate 75 south of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County, and traveled about 31.2 miles before ending about three miles west by southwest of West Mansfield in Logan County.

During that time, winds reached an estimated maximum speed of 155 mph, and the tornado’s path reached a maximum width of 1000 yards, the NWS said.

In total, three people were killed and 27 were injured.

After the tornado began, the NWS said that it rapidly strengthened before moving through the Glacier Hill Lakes RV Resort, snapping trees and picking up campers. It then continued east, damaging residences and trees before briefly weakening near Geyer in Clay Township as it passed mainly through open fields.

It strengthened again as it moved into Logan County, uprooting and snapping “numerous” hardwood trees, then strengthened further as it approached the village of Lakeview.

The tornado dealt severe damage to the Lakeview area, completely destroying multiple homes and leaving a “corridor of severe damage.” Its width was likely near a mile at this point, the NWS said.

After Lakeview, the tornado continued over parts of the lake, damaging more buildings and destroying many manufactured homes southeast of Lakeview and at Orchard Island.

The NWS said this tornado could have been connected to the tornado confirmed in western Union County, and it is continuing to investigate the damage.

Darke/Miami counties

The NWS in Wilmington said that the tornado that affected Darke and Miami counties began in Indiana, where NWS Indianapolis rated it as an EF-3 as it moved 25 miles across Delaware and Randolph counties.

In Ohio, the tornado’s trail started two miles south of Union City at about 8:20 p.m. and traveled 24.2 miles before ending about a mile north by northwest of Covington in Miami County at about 9 p.m.

During that time, it reached an estimated maximum wind speed of 120 mph, and had a maximum path width of 250 yards.

Two people were injured by this tornado in Greenville Township in Darke County, the NWS said.

The tornado entered Darke County just south of Converse Road at around 8:20 p.m., the NWS said, and as it moved across the county dealt damage such as partly removing roofs and scattering debris.

A little over half an hour later the tornado crossed into Miami County, moving over state Route 721 just north of Grandview Drive and increasing in strength. The NWS noted two homes in particular near the intersection of Klinger Road and Rangeline Road with significant parts of their roofs removed along with some external walls. Other outbuildings in the area were severely damaged, the NWS said.

The last damage was along state Route 48 near the intersection of Klinger Road, the NWS said, and the tornado is believed to have dissipated nearby.

Mercer/Auglaize counties

The EF-1 tornado confirmed in Mercer and Auglaize counties started in Celina at about 7 p.m., and ended about 4 miles south of Buckland in Auglaize County at about 7:24 p.m., the NWS said.

Its path was 16.1 miles long at 1,050 yards wide at its largest, and reached maximum wind speeds of about 105 mph. There were no fatalities or injuries reported connected to this tornado, the NWS said.

This tornado began a few blocks east of North Main Street along East Anthony Street in Celina and traveled east, dealing light roof damage and knocking down or damaging some trees. It turned more northeast near Riley Road, damaging buildings and snapping or uprooting trees before it grew rapidly, causing a wide path of damage, then slowly weakened as it continued east.

The last damage was observed along Bay Road north of U.S. Route 33, and the NWS believed the tornado dissipated nearby.

Other tornadoes

An EF-2 tornado in Union County started about three miles southeast of West Mansfield at about 8:25 p.m., and ended around four miles southwest of Magnetic Springs at about 8:41 p.m. It traveled about 11 miles, with a maximum width of about 600 yards and maximum wind speed of about 125 mph.

An EF-2 tornado started near Hanover in Jefferson County, Indiana at 1:58 p.m., and ended near Carrollton in Carroll County, Kentucky at about 2:24 p.m. It traveled about 18.4 miles. At its widest, its path was about 500 yards across, and its maximum wind speed was about 115 mph. Two people were injured by this tornado, the NWS said.

An EF-1 tornado started near New Corydon in Adams County, Indiana at about 6:40 p.m. and ended near Celina in Mercer County at about 6:55 p.m.. It traveled about 9.6 miles, with a maximum width of 450 yards and maximum wind speed of 100 mph.

An EF-1 tornado started near Delaware in Delaware County at about 8:58 p.m., and ended near St. Louisville in Licking County at about 9:49 p.m. The tornado traveled about 36.3 miles, with a maximum path width of 600 yards and maximum wind speed of about 110 mph.