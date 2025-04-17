Honda spokesman: No ‘announcement’ on massive U.S. production shift

But a Honda spokesman in Ohio said there are no new announcements on the subject.

“Honda has made no such announcement,” said Chris Abbruzzese, a spokesman for Honda in Ohio. “Honda will continue to consider the optimal global production system and allocation, taking into account customer needs and market conditions based on our longstanding approach of ‘building products close to the customer.’”

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and, in 2024, nearly two-thirds (65%) of Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were built here, with 99% built in North America, he added.

Cumulatively, Honda has invested over $25 billion in its U.S. operations, Abbruzzese also noted.

However, Abbruzzese has acknowledged that while Honda currently produces its Civic hatchback hybrid both in Indiana and Japan, later this year it will be assembled only in Greensburg, Ind., a plant that produces the Civic hatchback and CR-V.

Where does all of this leave Ohio?

Honda has designated Ohio its “EV (electric vehicle) hub.”

The company has said it is spending some $4 billion to create the hub, revamping its Ohio manufacturing plants, so that it can build gasoline, hybrid and electric vehicles in the state, sometimes on the same assembly line, allowing the company to respond to shifting market demand.

A joint venture EV battery plant, built with LG Energy Solution, will cover the equivalent of about 78 football fields near Jeffersonsville, not far from the Dayton area and Springfield.

Honda has said that plant will have some 2,200 employees.

The company is a huge Ohio employer. In 2023, it said it operated five plants and employed 15,600 workers in the state.