Honda’s HR-V fits right in

My tester did have all-wheel drive (AWD) that adds confidence to the performance. The overall ride quality is good and the road noise is minimal. Though underpowered, the engine never seems to struggle — perhaps aided by the CVT (despite its quirks).

Inside, the five-passenger HR-V has made vast improvements to its interior. Perhaps trying to match some of its competitors, the touchpoints and interior quality is vastly improved over the previous iteration. One of my favorite features of the Fit was the “magic seats.” This feature doesn’t exist in the 2023 HR-V, but it also leads to an overall larger-feeling cabin.

Cargo area behind the rear seats is 24.4 cubic feet. With the rear seats folded, that cargo area increases to 55.1 cubic feet.

My tester was the EX-L trim and with it came leather-trimmed seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additionally, there’s a 9-inch color touchscreen. All in all, Honda’s infotainment system is simple to use and has all the technology you could need plus wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

One of the features that might go unnoticed is the interior mesh pattern that matches the exterior grille design to truly tie the design of the HR-V together. It was a real complement and showed a nice attention to detail. A one-touch power moonroof with tilt open encompasses the vehicle and provides ample light and outside air as needed/wanted.

The fuel economy rating for the AWD version of the HR-V is 25 mpg/city and 30 mpg/highway. I was somewhat disappointed with the fuel economy, considering the sluggish engine and the supposedly fuel-saving CVT. As such, I averaged only 28 mpg in mixed driving.

The base trim HR-V starts under $24,000, making it an affordable option. My tester was the top-of-the-line trim and had an MSRP of $28,950. With the cool paint color and a destination charge, the final price of my tester was $30,590.

The Honda HR-V did not replace the Fit or push it out of the lineup. But if you are a Honda fan and a fan of the Fit, then the HR-V is the next best thing. Does it “fit” into the lineup of Honda vehicles? Yes. With this new generation offering, it seems to fit in quite well actually.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD

Price/As tested price................................................ $28,950/$30.590

Mileage.......................................... 25 mpg/city; 30 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 158 hp/138 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. CVT

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Celayo, Mexico