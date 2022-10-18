Hooning crackdown: Dayton installs speed bumps on Gettysburg

New yellow caution signs have been placed at the bump locations that advertise a speed limit of 30 mph.

Pedestrian safety enhancements also will be installed at all intersections along Gettysburg Avenue, including piano key-type crosswalk markings and pedestrian countdown signals, Stovall said.

Gettysburg Avenue from West Third Street to Salem Avenue is about 3.5 miles.

City officials say Gettysburg Avenue is a straight thoroughfare for more than six miles, and some drivers recklessly treat it like a drag strip.

The city also plans to install 40 cement “jersey” barriers on Gettysburg between Free Pike and Salem to try to prevent dangerous driving behaviors, like burnouts and donuts, the city said.

“There are areas where it’s particularly very open that allows for the theater space that people are performing in, with the dangerous 360s, donuts and all of that stuff,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

The city earlier this year approved increasing its 2022 appropriations to include $400,000 for Gettysburg Avenue safety improvements.

The city already has a few ticket-issuing mobile speed-detection trailers on Gettysburg, and officials hope to make some long-term infrastructure changes to make the roadway safer.

Longer-term, the city is hoping to improve safety with major road redesign and reconstruction.