Horizon Line terminates former Murlin Heights Elementary site purchase agreement

District spokesperson Mary Stephens confirmed the sale’s termination and said the former Murlin Heights property will remain on the market.

“The sale of the property has been a goal of the board of education for 10 years,” Stephens said via email. “The district will continue to work with Butler Twp. and its citizens to meet that goal.”

In 2021, the district collaborated with the township to create a concept plan for what was dubbed the Sudachi Gateway Project. This gateway encompasses 20 acres of land centered at North Dixie and Sudachi drives and includes the 15-acre Murlin Heights site, just north of the Dayton Memorial Park cemetery.

The concept plan includes the potential for development of retail, restaurant, office, and residential properties within the area, all of which is dependent on the investment of prospective buyers.

School district officials have previously said any sale of the property should achieve three goals: bring value to and enhance the quality of life in the community; add value to the surrounding residential properties; and generate as much profit as possible for the district.