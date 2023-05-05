Horizon Line terminates former Murlin Heights Elementary site purchase agreement

Plans submitted by Horizon Line Development for a plot of land that formerly housed the Murlin Heights Elementary School in Butler Twp. have been scrapped, at least temporarily.
In a now-defunct purchase agreement between Horizon Line Development and the Vandalia-Butler City School District, which owns the site, the former was given until March 30 to complete due diligence steps as part of a deal that, at closing, would have resulted in a minimum one-time payment of $800,000 to the district.
But Horizon Line terminated the agreement on the March 30 deadline, nine days after the Butler Twp. zoning board voted to recommend denial of the developer’s request to rezone the property.
Horizon Line’s preliminary plans would have rezoned the vacant lot from a local commercial service designation to a planned mixed-use development that would include 1.3 acres of commercial uses fronting North Dixie Drive and 13.6 acres of triplex and duplex residential rental units with private streets, walking trails and a clubhouse.
It’s unclear if Horizon Line intends to resubmit a new set of plans and requests. Representatives of the developer’s construction partner Pride One did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
District spokesperson Mary Stephens confirmed the sale’s termination and said the former Murlin Heights property will remain on the market.
“The sale of the property has been a goal of the board of education for 10 years,” Stephens said via email. “The district will continue to work with Butler Twp. and its citizens to meet that goal.”
In 2021, the district collaborated with the township to create a concept plan for what was dubbed the Sudachi Gateway Project. This gateway encompasses 20 acres of land centered at North Dixie and Sudachi drives and includes the 15-acre Murlin Heights site, just north of the Dayton Memorial Park cemetery.
The concept plan includes the potential for development of retail, restaurant, office, and residential properties within the area, all of which is dependent on the investment of prospective buyers.
School district officials have previously said any sale of the property should achieve three goals: bring value to and enhance the quality of life in the community; add value to the surrounding residential properties; and generate as much profit as possible for the district.
About the Author