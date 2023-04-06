Plans up in air for former Murlin Heights school land

“We’ve tried to talk to the BOE and they just wouldn’t hear (it),” he said. “They appear to be desperate for money ... as indicated by the large school levy (request).”

Jacobs outlined his concerns in three categories: traffic, safety, and wetlands.

“By adding these businesses and apartments on North Dixie, the traffic count will begin to increase and eventually, we think it could explode,” he said, adding that as traffic increases, the area may become desirable to more businesses.

“North Dixie has been a residence buffer from the high-crime business district of Miller Lane,” he said. “... Eventually we see this Miller Lane business district expanding North Dixie and becoming one.”

Resident Dave Agnes said he feels the community has been mislead about what development of the site would entail.

“We were lead to believe with a meeting with the superintendent and the treasurer (in September) that there would only be single-family homes and the wetlands would not be affected,” he said.

In early 2022, Butler Twp. Administrator Erika Vogel said it’s the intention of the township, as well as the school district and SLM Properties, to preserve the land.

“From the beginning ... all of our plans have incorporated that area to be left natural,” Vogel said at the time. “We’ll work with whoever purchases the property to make them aware of it and that (we) want them to conserve it.”

No one from Horizon Line attended the hearing, though a representative from Civil and Environmental Consultants, the agency hired by the developer to complete wetland delineation work on the site, was in attendance to answer any questions related to that topic.

According to the purchase agreement, Horizon Line had until March 30 to complete necessary due diligence steps, which may include surveying, testing, and evaluation of the property.

Given the zoning commission’s decision to deny recommendation for the project as it currently stands, Vandalia-Butler City Schools Treasurer Eric Beavers said in a recent board meeting it’s “highly probable” the sale will fall through.

Vandalia-Butler schools spokesperson Mary Stephens said the district is waiting for an update from the developer on the status of the sale and whether they plan to extend the due diligence period or pull out of the purchase altogether.

The 15-acre lot, located at North Dixie Drive and Sudachi Drive, north of Dayton Memorial Park and the Miller Lane commercial area in Butler Twp., is currently owned by the school district.

In September 2022, the district entered into a purchase agreement with Horizon Line Development that, at closing, would result in a minimum one-time payment to the district of $800,000 for up to 10 buildable acres, with a potential for the sale of additional acreage at $60,000 per acre.

Application documents submitted to the township show Horizon Line’s plan to rezone the vacant lot to allow for the development of both commercial and residential properties.

The preliminary plan includes 1.3 acres of commercial property along the frontage on North Dixie Drive and 13.6 acres for the development of two-family and three-family residential units, for a total of 74 units, documents state.

The commercial portion of the development would likely house a boutique coffee shop and other retail establishments, plans show, and there is an option for a drive-thru service.

According to school district officials, any sale of the property should achieve three goals: bring value to and enhance the quality of life in the community; add value to the surrounding residential properties; and generate as much profit as possible for the district.

Superintendent Rob O’Leary said the district has been working with township officials and residents near the property to ensure all goals are met.