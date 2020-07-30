Hot evening doesn’t deter cyclists for 10-mile circuit Wright-Patt ride

WEST welcomes athletes of any level from beginner to advanced. To learn more about the team and to join WEST, visit wpendurancesportsteam.org.

The 22nd Blue Streak season will continue the second Tuesday of each month through October with rides on Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13.

Interested riders may go to http://bit.ly/2020BSTT to register for any of the three remaining 2020 Blue Streak Time Trials at least six days before the event. Find more Blue Streak information at www.bluestreaktt.com.

Blue Streak starts on Skeel Avenue across from the Prairie Trace golf course clubhouse in Area A. Parking is available in the southern portion of large parking lot, which extends along Skeel from the Tennis Club to the golf driving range. A portable restroom is available between the parking lot and the driving range.

Blue Streak riders are released at 30-second intervals, starting at 6 p.m.

Riders are encouraged to arrive earlier to prepare their bikes and to get their numbers. No numbers will be available after 5:45 p.m. Helmets are required.