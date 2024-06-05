Hotel hunt: Dayton Convention Center seeks developer for $60M to $80M project

The request for proposals (RFP) says the convention facilities authority wants a full-service hotel that is nationally branded and that would have about 200 rooms.

The proposed site is a 0.4-acre public plaza owned by the city of Dayton that is south of Fifth Street and next to the massive Oregon District parking garage along South Jefferson Street.

The city of Dayton recently approved spending about $2.5 million to fix up the parking garage. The city also has approved giving $1.5 million to support the new hotel project.

The proposed hotel would be physically connected to the parking garage. The Convention Facilities Authority hopes to have a developer selected by late summer.

Dayton city officials and business leaders say downtown needs hundreds of new hotel rooms, including many near the convention center, located on the south side of East Fifth Street, between Main and Jefferson streets.

The convention center is undergoing $45 million in improvements that are meant to a modernize what was an aging and tired facility.

The RFP says the Convention Facilities Authority knows there will be a funding gap for the project.

Officials previously said the hotel project likely would be a public-private partnership because the cost of the project would exceed what the private sector can afford to invest.

The Convention Facilities Authority says it wants the hotel to have a restaurant and lounge, as well as retail, civic or engagement spaces.

A conceptual ground floor layout included in the RFP shows a 2,500-square-foot restaurant space with an outdoor patio and a 5,200-square-foot space that could be an entertainment or retail space or a police substation.

A conceptual second floor layout shows hotel event space and a kitchen and breakfast area. The top floor could have a rooftop bar, and a fitness center could be on a lower floor.

Officials have said the hotel could be about 12 stories tall.