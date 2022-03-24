Hotel Versailles to open in May, two years after fire ravaged building

“Steeped in Ohio pride, we are thrilled to continue the rich hospitality history of Hotel Versailles’ location, as well as partner with local businesses, in every part of the hotel,” Olshan said in a statement. “We want our guests to experience a property that is sophisticated and surprising, friendly and fancy, modern and memorable.”

The hotel’s on-site restaurant Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails will seat 100 in its dining room, 60 in the bar and lounge, and 40 on its outdoor dining terrace. It will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and will offer in-room dining for hotel guests.

Hotel Versailles will have the capability to host large events within a spacious venue called the 1819 Room, which have a capacity for up to 200 guests.

The Inn at Versailles caught fire in October 2019, resulting in a four-alarm fire, Versailles Fire Chief Brian Pearson said at the time. As many as 90 firefighters from multiple neighboring fire departments were needed to help subdue the blaze.

Owner Midmark Corp., a clinical environmental design company, announced in 2020 plans to rebuild the inn and restaurant. Midmark also purchased adjacent properties, including the building to the north, formerly Best Bite Grill, and the building to the West, formerly Didier’s Hardware, to be included in the reconstruction process.

For more information, visit www.hotelversaillesohio.com or Hotel Versailles on Facebook.