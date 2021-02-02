X

Dayton Bomb Squad responds after explosion in Union

The Dayton Bomb Squad were among those who responded to a report of an explosion followed by smoke coming from a house Feb. 2, 2021, in the 100 block of Warner Drive in Union. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Credit: Jim Noelker

By Jen Balduf
Nearby homes were evacuated, fire crews say

The Dayton Bomb Squad were among crews called Tuesday to a report of an explosion followed by smoke seen coming from a house in Union.

The report was made around 3:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Warner Drive, according to the Englewood Police Department, which dispatches emergency police and fire calls for Union.

Union, Clayton and Englewood fire departments responded to the explosion call as well as Dayton police and the Dayton Bomb Squad.

Nearby homes were evacuated, and Warner Drive is blocked.

There have not been any reports of injuries, and it’s not clear what led to the blast.

